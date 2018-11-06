Your View: School security

Have your say

“Is this a suitable learning environment for children?”

J Bunting

Greenhill

S8

Following on from Cyril Olsen's recent letter about the disturbance at Fir Vale School, I thought that he might be interested in an experience I had at another school.

Last week I attended a Junior school football competition at a Sheffield Secondary school.

The football was great and the competition was well organised.

However, I was amazed that the school and football pitches were surrounded by 4.0m high anti climb security fencing.

Access was only possible via series of locked gates and there were security guards on patrol.

The only thing missing was the Alsatian dogs.

Is this a suitable learning environment for children?

Perhaps Cyril can enlighten me, in his usual eloquent way, as to what has happened to our schools since we were educated in the 50's.