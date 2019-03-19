Your View: School funding

Have your say

This letter to The Star is from Jayne Grayson, Sheffield, S35

Should we be helping schools buy essentials so they can teach our kid?

Ever since my son and heir started school eight years ago I have never had my hand out of my pocket.

His school doesn't ask for money for toilet rolls or pencils but an email comes home on a regular basis needing money for this or that.

I thought we paid our taxes to fund our children's education.

I am not in a financial position to afford private school.

My cousin’s children go to them in Sheffield and it's uber expensive.

It would be nice to think in the state system our kids have all they need to get a great education without us chipping extra in.