The British Royal family are all multi millionaires and yet we throw our hard-earned cash at them to do their thing, at the time to suit of course.

Money galore goes to make their life comfortable while the rest of us have to graft or go without to pay for it all.

Who was it that said there is no class distinction in Great Britain?

“A glars of wate wine would be quate nace.” On the house of course.

EB Warris

Sheffield, S14