Your View: Robin Hood

Vin Malone

Sheffield

S14

I have just read a most improbable and impossible statement by Alex Akers that Robin Hood may have frequented the Old Queen’s Head pub during his adventures around the county.

However, the Old Queen’s Head was not a pub until the 1860s.

So like Robin Hood your inference is purely fictional.

Always check your facts Alex.

Someone could read your article and take it that Robin did indeed enjoy a pint in the pub.

I think that’s the basis on which Robin Hood’s legend began, a rumour here, and inference there, nothing true.