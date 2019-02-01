Your View: Roads

Roads not fit for purpose

Derick Bullivant

Worrall

S35

Several years ago Sheffield Council said that a substantial sum of money, partly funded by the EU was to be allocated for investment in our crumbling roads over 25 years.

Many of the roads which have been relaid are now crumbling and potholes reappearing.

Whoever placed this contract with Amey should be made accountable for their decision.

Surely there must have been a British contractor that would have done a much better job.

I’m not a civil engineer but even I know the ground work prior to laying Tarmac is most important.

If we carry on like this for the next 25 years we will be back to square one, with roads not fit for purpose.