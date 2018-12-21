Your View: Retro

“I’ve remembered things that I thought I’d forgotten!”

John C Fowler

Leverton Gardens

S11

I’d like to say how much I’ve loved writing th e Our Zambian Adventure 6-part series in the Retro section of The Star, Part 1 of which was published on December 8.

It was over 40 years ago but it feels much more recent.

If some of you love these instalments even a little as much as I’ve loved writing them, it will indeed be very special.

My heart goes out to my parents, both now deceased, without whom these experiences could not have taken place.

The old saying “You don’t know how much you love someone until you lose them” is very true in my experience.

God bless you all.