Your View: Remembrance Sunday

Councillor Jackie Satur

Woodhouse Ward

Sheffield

On Remembrance Sunday I stood with pride at the Woodhouse Memorial Cross in Market Square as approaching 500 members of our community gathered to remember.

The service was led by the Major Gary Chatburn of the Salvation Army and supported by the S13 Brass Band along with members of the armed forces, the Cubs and Scouts with their flags flying proudly and pupils from our Primary and Secondary schools.

It was heart-warming to see our community come together to lay their wreaths and remember those whose sacrifices made our freedoms possible.