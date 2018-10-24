Your View: Recycling

“Incineration is not recycling”

Bernard Little

Walkley ward Green Party

Upperthorpe, Sheffield, S6

One year ago David Attenborough’s Blue Planet 2 started a mass movement to end the single-use plastics that contaminate our oceans and even our drinking water. It’s disappointing to hear that the Environment Agency has had to start a fraud investigation into numerous exporting companies for contaminated waste, illegal shipments and simply not recycling UK waste as contracted.

Governments must work together to drive a rapid transition to alternatives to plastic. In Sheffield, it’s clear people want to put recyclable materials into recycling bins knowing the contents will actually be recycled. In response to Cllr Peter Price’s recent letter justifying the Labour-run council’s changes to our recycling service, I have to observe that incineration is not recycling.