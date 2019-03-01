Your View: Pyramid Building

“A better idea is to raze it to the ground”

EB Warris

Sheffield

S14

It’s not before time that the Pyramid building at the bottom of the Moor was opened up.

A better idea is to raize it to the ground.

The shops in that area seem to be ostracised from the rest of the Moor.

So make their day and ours.

And while they are at it install a crossing on the road that splits the Moor so that shoppers don't have to make a dash for it when buses and taxis come speeding down Fitzwilliam Gate and Cumberland Street.