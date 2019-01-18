Your View: Potholes

“This city is an embarrassment”

M Durkin

Sheffield

S10

How dare Nick Hetherington say that Sheffield is no longer pothole city.

When was the last time he actually drove around the roads that Amey have already resurfaced? He says that resurfacing is on hold due to the cold weather, so does that explain why the roads already done are crumbling? Take a drive on Hanging Water Road up onto High Stores Road, what a waste of Tarmac. Both roads have been patched up and need doing again, this is just one area. Don’t Amey have a clerk of works to oversee the shambles? Let’s see if we get a mention on ITV pothole wars. This city is an embarrassment.

Philip Hammond said he would be preventing further PFI contracts, does that stand for, Partially Filled In?