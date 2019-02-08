Your View: Police response to McDonald's machete attack shows just how important their presence is 

I feel proud that South Yorkshire police officers responded so well

Jim Steinke

Cabinet Member

for Neighbourhoods and Community Safety

Last Thursday, four policemen left their homes not knowing what the day would bring, nor what dangers might be faced.

They returned home having prevented what could have been significant loss of life, having run towards danger whilst others understandably were running away from it.

The near tragic incident last week near McDonald’s in the city centre did not cause more deaths and injury, because of a number of factors, but the heroism showed by these police officers was the key one.

We often take for granted the protection and security that the police give us, but this demonstrated just how important their presence and ability to respond quickly is.

I feel proud that South Yorkshire police officers responded so well and even more determined that we look to support them in what ways we can, and argue with the Government for the resources necessary to provide the police service we all deserve.