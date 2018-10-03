Your View: Parking

Sheffield needs action not just more hot air

Vin Malone

Gleadless Valley

S14

Further to my letter published on Friday, September 28, regarding workmen parking on grassed areas.

After emailing my letter, an official from Newfield Housing Office did come out to see the two Pyramid Carpet fitters.

And one of the two fitters was just as offensive to her despite her representing the council.

I hope she put an official complaint into Pyramid Carpets on the attitude of its workers.

These unthinking, uncaring idiots who park on grassed areas should have the same thing done to them, people should go and park on their gardens and lawns.