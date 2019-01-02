Your View: Northern Trains

“Strike action has now gone on far too long”

JP Sanderson

Becket Walk S8

The continued strike action on every Saturday by members of the RMT union, employed by Arriva Trains, has now gone on far too long and there must be a resolution as a matter of urgency.

Arriva Trains, a company owned by Deutsche Bahn (DB), the German State Railway, want drivers to operate train doors but say they are committed to a second person on board to carry out passenger focus duties (obviously focusing on fare collection). RMT fear that eventually this second person will be withdrawn as trains could run safely without that person on board.

Would not a compromise be that drivers should be in charge of opening train doors while the second person be responsible for closing train doors and safe departure from stations.

That would confirm Arriva’s commitment to employ a second person on trains whilst the RMT’s concerns would be answered as trains could not run without two staff on board.