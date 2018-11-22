Your View: NGH

“I am so pleased that Bettina had a lovely enjoyable day”

Cyril Olsen

Busk meadow, Sheffield

S5

I was very moved and humbled to read the heart-warming article, Nurses hold princess party for Bettina, 30, Star, November 19.

The nursing, doctors, clerical and domestic staff at the Northern General Hospital Palliative Care Unit deserve every praise for making Princess Bettina's dream come true. The photograph of her with her new dress accompanied by her royal entourage was very touching.

The nursing staff organised the princess party in their own time, made a cake and came in on their days off to do her hair and make-up, followed by a ride in a stretch limo and pizza. I am so pleased that Bettina had a lovely enjoyable day, made possible by her dedicated carers. God bless you all.