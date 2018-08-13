Your View: Mobiles at School

I don’t know what policy schools have regarding pupils’ use of mobile phones. Are they allowed to take them to school but not use them in lessons?

Do they use them between lessons and at break times?

Considering the social pressures on young people these days, would it not be a good idea to prohibit the use of mobile phones at school?

Some children may have withdrawal symptoms at first but after a while they would begin to feel less anxious about whether people were liking their online posts or not, or with what people were saying about them on Facebook or whatever. Or continually checking to see if anyone has phoned or texted.

Children have enough pressure placed on them as it is.

John C Fowler,

Leverton Gardens, S11