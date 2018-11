Have your say

What a fantastic night it was

Stephanie Grice

Sheffield

S5

We went to see Michael Bolton at the City Hall on Wednesday, October 31.

What a fantastic night it was!

Michael gave us fans another fabulous night of his songs, and, so much more!

His band were also terrific!

We 'the Boltoneers' hopefully gave Michael and his band the welcome that they very richly deserved.

Heres' to the next time!