Your View: Memories of Mama's

It was a wonderful experience

Lesley Dixon

Mama's & Leonies, Norfolk Street, Sheffield

Crookes

S10

Your feature in Saturday's Star about Mama's and Leonie's on Norfolk Street brought back many happy memories for me.

As children, the co-founder, (Bernard Green), and I lived in the same big yard in Upperthorpe and were in the same class at school. Going to Mama's when it first opened, it was a wonderful experience, so different from anything we have known before. The lovely meaty burgers and the selection of pickles was amazing, sweet corn pickle, we hadn't even heard of sweet corn in those days! The fact that Mama's and Leonie's is still going strong is testament to the vision of Bernard and Janice and everyone who has worked there over the years. Long may they continue,