Your View: Memorial

Praise or Grumble?

Praise for Mark Swales and his Directorate of Estates and Facilities and Sheffield Hallam University for announcing plans for a much needed renovation of the memorial to the late Marti Caine as reported in Robert Cumber’s sensitively worded Star article of August 9.

Perhaps the relatives and friends of Ms Caine may wish to have a brief rededication of the above as several Sheffielders have asked me where the memorial is?

Certainly there can be no controversy over a lady who sadly died all too young and whom some would say met all the criteria of a ‘proper Sheffielder’.

Thanks all for putting some heart on the route into the Heart of the City.

Ron Clayton

Sheffield, S6