Your View: Megatron article

An awesome sight

Ian Hall

Aston

Sheffield

With regards to the article written by Darren Burke about the tunnels under our city.

Anyone interested in further articles should go to Sheffield Megatron on YouTube. Preferably viewed on aTV or laptop, there are some fascinating videos of the amazing Victorian creations underground. Once on there you are directed to many more video clips and before you know it, the evening’s gone, albeit to wonderful viewing.

Patrick Dickinson in particular has walked on the bed of the Porter from Hunters Bar to the city and takes you under the train station into the massive cathedrals built to take away storm water.

It really is an awesome insight into what lies beneath.