Your View: Mark Carney

“The prophet of doom’s latest predictions”

T Walker

Sheffield

S13

I feel that I have to say a few words, not for the first time I might add, on Mark Carney, that prophet of doom's latest predictions on the aftermath of Brexit.

The man has got to be a fifth columnist, put there by some foreign power intent on causing chaos and panic on the streets of Britain after his latest ramblings on Brexit.

Why he wasn't sacked along with George Osborne after his last predictions God alone knows?

Why doesn't he go, (not my first choice of words), back to Canada and tell it to the grizzlies?