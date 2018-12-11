Your View: Made in Sheffield

“One way to tell imported goods is the prongs of the forks”

Mike Anthony

Gleadless Valley

S14

Having read the disappointment experienced by Jeremy Biggin from Netherthorpe on his quest to buy Sheffield made cutlery in the John Lewis store in Barkers Pool, sadly it's a trend that is now to common.

The Sheffield Shop stocks David Mellor cutlery made in China and Japan, the same Chinese kitchen knives are sold in the Millennium Gallery without any indication where they are made, I have pointed this out several times to staff but I was ignored. Selling these items and other cutlery items under established Sheffield manufacturers is nothing short of deliberate deception, even George Butler do it, one way to tell imported goods is the prongs of the forks are lacking points and the inside of the prongs have not been grained on an emery belt, when the ends of the prongs are cropped off leaving square ends which make it very hard to pick up food. Some of the knives usually serrated are nearly always imported as the Serrate doesn't show in the pile side of the blade which doesn't give a good cutting edge. The Chinese and Japanese knives sold by Mellor's are very good, very sharp and the forks are grained properly BUT it's not pointed out their country of origin sadly.