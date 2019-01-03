Your View: Lord Mayor

Have your say

“He’s only in this office for his own gains”

P Gill

Sheffield

S10

Why oh why give him any more publicity?

He’s only in this office for his own gains.

He thinks he's being controversial, he’s not, he is a joke.

It says everything about him when being interviewed, he sits with his feet up on the seat, just like the toerags many readers complain of on public transport.

I saw a picture of John Mothersole, chief executive of the council, reading out Magid’s 10 commandments.

How this man, who was supposedly responsible for his role, would even take part in that absolutely amazes me, but that speaks volumes about this council and always will do.

They need to be removed as soon as possible.