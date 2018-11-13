Your View: Libraries

“I object to them being able to access my data”

Mark Burnwood

Carlisle St, Sheffield

S4

In response to Nancy Fielders editorial on volunteer libraries, ("Look beyond the book cover"), I have nothing against the volunteers who are running book-swaps in the buildings which up until 2014 were professional libraries.

I do object to them being able to access my data without my consent which they can do via the library IT system, (the only way to prevent this is to not use the library and have your account deleted). The cabinet member for libraries and their happy band of volunteers are quite welcome to play libraries in the buildings which used to be libraries but I don't particularly want Robin Hood and all the other merry men having access to my personal data. An opt out is needed to only allow staff to access it.