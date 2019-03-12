Your View: Health, safety and environment

I see the “authorities” have struck again

I see the "authorities" have struck again.

I understand that the HSE have asked for the Highland cattle to be removed on a footpath at Baslow Edge following a complaint from ONE person. I repeat ONE person.

These cattle have been freely roaming that area for decades and are loved and respected by 100's of walkers including children. What gives a public body the right to carry out such action without any evidence. I understand that some of the cattle have been moved and sadly have died in the process. What on earth has it anything to do with the HSE? Are we to be banned from Stanage Edge because there is no handrail, do we have to carry out a risk assessment before climbing a ladder stile.

There is a petition on line that can be signed.