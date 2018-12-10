Your View: Hate Crimes

Children must be educated about hate crimes

Steve Oversby

Director of Barnardo’s

East Region

Bullying at school, including homophobic, bi-phobic and transphobic bullying, can be hugely harmful to young people’s wellbeing and mental health.

Young people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans (LGBT) statistically experience poor emotional and mental well-being, with lesbian, gay and bisexual young people twice as likely to make at least one suicide attempt in their lives compared to heterosexual young people. Nearly half of trans young people had made at least one suicide attempt in their lives.

At Barnardo’s we have been working in schools and we know how important it is that we tackle bullying behaviour early. That’s why we’re calling on the Government to make sure all children learn about LGBT relationships as part of the Relationship and Sex Education curriculum.

The current guidance refers to different types of relationship, but our research has shown there needs to be explicit reference to LGBT relationships in secondary school lessons and same sex relationships in primary school lessons.

It is important that young people, through Relationship and Sex Education, can understand their rights and responsibilities and the role they can play in promoting equality and respect for all.