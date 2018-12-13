Your View: Greenest City

Have your say

“Sheffield is not, as claimed, “Britain’s greenest city”, but sixth greenest”

Dave Dillner

Sheffield

S2

Yesterday afternoon, (Wednesday, December 5), I attended the monthly meeting of Sheffield City Council and asked the following question from the public gallery.

"Is Councillor Mary Lea aware of two glaring errors in her forward to the Sheffield Trees & Woodlands Strategy Document.

Namely.

1) Sheffield is not, as claimed, "Britain's greenest city." Actually it is 6th greenest.

2) Trees are not, "replaced on a 2 for 1 basis" and in fact, have never been.

Councillor Lea replied that she believed Sheffield was the greenest city to loud cheers, clapping and some jeers from Labour Councillors.

She reiterated the 2 for 1 replacement for trees without offering any evidence to support her claim.

The sheer brass neck of anyone who can claim that something is true solely because they believe it to be true is astonishing.

When that person is an elected representative in a council chamber addressing a question it is frightening.

At best the response I had yesterday could be viewed as a misunderstanding in the exchange of information between officers and councillor. At worst it could be viewed as a deliberate attempt to mislead the general public of Sheffield.

Whatever it is it's time for change in Sheffield.

