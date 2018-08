You couldn’t make it up could you?

The grass in the early part of the year was growing as high as an elephant’s eye in some parts of the city and not getting cut but now it’s the exact opposite.

The grass is less than an inch high because of the hot conditions and the lack of rain, but as I looked out of my flat window what greeted me? A chap cutting the grass, well trying to, not his fault he’s been directed to do it.

You couldn’t see him for dust.

Mr M Anthony

Gleadless Valley S14