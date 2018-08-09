Your View: For the love of dogs

I needed my pilgrimage to Endcliffe Park today to sit near the stream. After several hard days, I longed for some comfort.

The flowing, babbling stream always makes me feel a bit better, although it took about half an hour today before I started to relax.

Busier than usual due to the school holidays, the park had even more dogs today. I was impressed by their ability to live in the moment, in the here and now. They take great delight in chasing after a ball, or retrieving a narrow branch from the stream. Getting soaked in the process but not at all bothered about that!

An elderly collie introduced himself to me, asking for a stroke, and I was happy to oblige.

A female blackbird, (or young male?), made several sorties in my vicinity, with reserved vocals.

Is it any wonder that people love their dogs so much? They are like little children in their ability to live for the moment. Now is the time.

John C Fowler

Leverton Gardens, S11