Your View: Folklore

“Folklore has a place in the future of Sheffield”

Ron Clayton

Loxley Bottoms

S6

As someone who tried to stir the imagination of Sheffield City Council regarding the local legend of one Robin of the Hood, (our Loxley Hero), the setting up of Sheffield Hallam's Fklore Facility is a welcome development.

This city has a rich folkore whether it be Catalan Giants, Sword Dancers and Rappers, (not that espoused by our Poet Laureate), Morris and Clog Dancers, sadly demised Cakin Night and now the adopted Mexican Day of the Dead, Chinese Dragon Dances etc. Why Yorkshire has never capitalised on our local hero is beyond me, in Sheffield we have a fixiation on past their sell by date souless concrete edifices. Folklore has a place in the future of Sheffield, (home of football and aspiring cultural hub).