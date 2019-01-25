Your View: Flypast

The people of Sheffield should be so proud of him

Christopher Fisher

Surrey Quays

South London

I just want to say how touched I am hearing the news that this dedicated man, Tony Foulds, is getting the flypast he asked for.

To think that he has tended the memorial in the Sheffield park all these years is just really heart warming.

My dad was in the RAF and it brings back memories of him to me when I heard Tony speaking on TV recently.

This man should be given the freedom of your city for what he has done and be recommended for a Queen’s honour.

I am not exaggerating what I say, I wish there were more like him.

The people of Sheffield should be so proud of him, I hope something is done for him.

It is so nice to hear also that the USAF and RAF are making this happen.