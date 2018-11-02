Your View: Flu Jab

Diabetics should take up the offer of a free flu jab

Clare Howarth

Head of the North

Diabetes UK

Diabetes UK is calling for people with diabetes – including those who are pregnant – to take up the offer of a free flu jab this winter.

Getting the flu jab can prevent the life-threatening complications of diabetes that winter illnesses can lead to. It is natural for blood sugar levels to rise when someone has an infection, but having a serious infection such as flu can cause blood sugar levels to rise so high that they become dangerous.

Even for those with a good management of their diabetes, dangerously high sugar levels can lead to acute complications, which can often go unrecognised and could even be fatal.

Flu is very serious, and the flu jab gives someone with diabetes the best possible chance of avoiding it. Your winter flu jab is also one of the 15 healthcare essentials that every person with diabetes is entitled to for free through the NHS every year.

At Diabetes UK, we recommend that everyone with diabetes gets in touch with their GP or local community pharmacy as soon as possible to get their free flu jab and avoid the winter illness and its possible complications.

For more information about diabetes and flu, please visit our website www.diabetes.org.uk/seasonal-flu