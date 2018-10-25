Your View: Fire works

“It would be better if the council brought back free events”

S Rich

Greenhill/bradway tara

Sheffield, S8

With dark nights and fire works, I think it’s time to bring in a law to make it illegal to set off fireworks anywhere other than on your own land or a proper organised event.

I think that would be better than how we stand now, cannot be done some may say, but it can, also re cost of organised events costing families a fortune, that can be done, by doing as we do at the transport ground Meadowhead, on November 2, if we can offer by working with the club, Three taras and a funfair, this city has 60 taras, we just chip a bit in each and hey presto your community can see at no entrance fee, a big pyrotechnic firework display free, so why not cover the city with proper event, but whatever your thoughts be safe and sensible and enjoy bonfire celebrations. It would be better if the council brought back their free events as well.