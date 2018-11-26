Your View: Environment

“What was the point of introducing the clean air act if no one is going to enforce it”

Mr S J Parkinson

High Green

S35

Is Sheffield still a smokeless zone if so who monitors it?

We live on a small estate that has people with wood burners that are throwing thick smelly smoke out that stop’s us from having a window open.

Also if we have had washing out when you bring it in the smoke clings to the washing.

People with heart and asthma trouble are suffering even more.

What was the point of introducing the clean air act if no one is going to enforce it.

In last Sunday’s Mail on Sunday it had a good article on wood burners and how they not only unhealthy but not environmentally friendly.