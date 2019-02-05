Your View: Cyclists

The lack of segregation is a major factor

Mike Dodgson

Marchwood

S6

I have often stated in this good newspaper, “Bike it, you’ll like it” and I am sure most people will in the right environment.

However, there is surely nothing much to like about commuting by bike today or accessing our countryside from city estates.

Any improvements like resurfacing will improve relationships with other road users, some of whom have little consideration and sympathy for anyone let alone vulnerable cyclists.

The lack of segregation is a major factor that even experienced cyclists consider and decide to leave their bikes at home adding to road congestion and air pollution, and their health in later life, a further burden on the NHS.