Your View: Cyclists

Brett Dixon

Nottingham

NG2

It is only right that cyclists who kill or maim should face criminal sentences in the same way as drivers, as is currently being proposed by the Government. We still grieve for our loved one in the same way regardless of whether he or she is killed by a cyclist or driver.

These measures are an important way to help reduce casualties and bring cycling offences into line with driving offences, as they should be. But the Government must not be complacent. Three pedestrians were killed last year by cyclists and these deaths are just the tip of the iceberg. Last year 68 per cent of pedestrians were killed by drivers. I hope these figures can highlight that more needs to be done to reduce needless injuries and deaths for all road users.