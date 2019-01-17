Your View: Cycle Sheffield

“Sheffielders urgently need better public transport and safer cycling and walking options”

Eamonn Ward

Sheffield Green Party

S6

In 2017, the council said they were “playing hardball” in making IKEA and Meadowhall pay £30 million for the road changes needed to handle the increased traffic they would generate. IKEA were also due to pay more than £400,000 for sustainable travel improvements.

Dexter Johnstone got tired of waiting for the IKEA cycle improvements.

Jack Scott, cabinet member for transport, eventually replied to the enquiries Dexter made on behalf of Cycle Sheffield. “The wording of condition 2 is less than ideal and leaves room for manoeuvre on the improvements that the developer had to provide. The general consensus is that it would be difficult to enforce it due to its lack of clarity and also as the construction works finished some time ago.”

Cycle Sheffield consistently presents detailed information to the council to ensure transport plans are cycle friendly, based on feedback from their many members riding in Sheffield every day. But we continue to see road scheme planning focused on cars with other forms of transport an afterthought..

The council states that changes to the planning process will ensure this won’t happen again.

Sheffielders urgently need better public transport and safer cycling and walking options.