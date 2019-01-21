Your View: Council Tax

Have your say

Councillors must do the right thing

Fran Kime

Thornsett Rd, Sheffield

S7

Labour Coun Peter Price says: “Cabinet members are trying to economise creatively but all the loopholes and avenues where they might have been able to save money have gone.”

This is not accurate – taxpayers are still paying £112,000 for three group policy officers in this financial year.

These officers are paid by the council but do political research and press work for the Labour and Lib Dem groups.

Council taxpayers facing increased annual bills cannot continue to fund political spin while vital services are cut. Proposed amendments to remove group policy officers have been voted down by Labour throughout the austerity years.

Councillors must do the right thing when setting next year’s budget on March 6.

Please sign my petition at www.change.org/p/sheffield-city-council-cut-political-spin-from-the-sheffield-council-budget-for-2019-20