Your View: Chocoholics

Adrian Adams

DECHOX

Warrior at the BHF

This is a call-out to all chocoholics, cocoa bean lovers and confectionary enthusiasts! A suggestion, a plea, an idea that will exercise willpower and strength while helping those in Yorkshire and the Humber who are living with heart and circulatory diseases… Dechox!

I’m asking the people of Yorkshire and the Humber to forget the ordinary New Year detoxes, which attempt to banish all pleasure during the darkest months of the year, and instead just cut one beloved item from your pantry throughout the month of February – chocolate.

Each year, heart and circulatory diseases kills 1 in 4 people in the UK, including 13,600 from Yorkshire and the Humber. Money raised by those brave enough to take on the challenge will go towards the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) life-saving research into heart and circulatory diseases.

Last year, we saw over 18,000 chocolate lovers raise £1 million towards vital research, but with your help, we can raise even more in 2019.

We’re all familiar with the struggle of saying no to the left-over Celebrations sitting on the coffee table. But by standing up to heart and circulatory disease and saying NO to chocolate this February, we’ll be one step closer to beating heartbreak forever! Sound like a battle you want to be a part of?

Sign up here: www.bhf.org.uk/dechox