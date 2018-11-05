Your View: Channel 4 HQ

“Leeds is only interested in promoting itself”

Peter Robinson

A disillusioned Sheffield Expat

GU8

Another blow for the Sheffield City Region as Leeds is awarded the Channel 4 HQ and no consolation prize of a regional hub. I hope you will be running an editorial piece on this online as I am a loyal expat Sheffielder living in the South.

I note that there is a big mention of the “Leeds City Region”. How does that play with the naive Pro Yorkshire devolution Brigade? Perhaps you should point out to Doncaster and Barnsley Councils that Leeds is only interested in promoting itself and West Yorkshire and not the whole county. And, that it would be a good idea for them to run with the Sheffield City Region before it loses out completely on all the devolved money and, economically, even further behind the Leeds City Region.