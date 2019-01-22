Your View: Car Sharing

Have your say

Happy shared motoring

EB Warris

Sheffield

S14

What ever happened to car sharing?

It would cut the number of cars on the roads, and lead to less congestion, pollution and travel expenses.

Councils could introduce car pooling lanes to encourage drivers to share.

Even businesses could designate parking spaces for car poolers, and probably the more important for us humans we would breathe better quality air than we do at the moment.

Our love of the motor car and dependency has reached unacceptable levels.

It may not be to every one’s choice but sharing may be the answer, and who knows you may make some good friendships.

Happy shared motoring.