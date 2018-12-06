Your View: Cabinet Q & A session

“These two commitments are not obviously or easily compatible”

Mike Hodson

Millhouses

Sheffield

The Building Better Parks Strategy report approved by Cabinet on Wednesday, November 21, includes a passage under the heading "Proposal", "The purpose of this report is to set out an investment proposal for our green spaces for the next five years that seeks to sustain and improve them, body.

It then lays out some ways that can be achieved, including: making land and property available for new homes or businesses; or disposing of low recreational value land or property to generate new income.

Yet Councillor Mary Lea is quoted on the Sheffield Newsroom website as saying “I’d like make it explicitly clear that the council will not be selling any park land and that under all circumstances the parks will remain under council ownership and control."

These two commitments are not obviously or easily compatible. Making land available for new homes and businesses, and disposing of land to generate new income to most people means selling it. Perhaps Cllr Lea could explain how she and the Council propose to square this circle?