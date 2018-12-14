Your View: Businesses

“Making Sheffield thrive is also the business of the council”

Carlisle Street

Sheffield, S4

It was good to see the article, "This city is our business... help us make Sheffield thrive", in The Star on Friday, December 7. Independent businesses are vital to the city's prosperity.

Making Sheffield thrive is also the business of the council, which in recent years has shut down a thriving market at Castlegate and replaced it with a much smaller one. The new market at The Moor even has Amazon lockers. The market is supposed to promote independent businesses not faceless multinationals like Amazon. Also key to helping businesses and communities thrive in the city is pushing for better bus services by introducing quality contracts and reintroducing a professionally staffed library service at the sites currently run by volunteers, could the council please introduce both as soon as possible.