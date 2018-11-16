Your View: Buses

“How is Mr Curran holding First to account?”

Mark Burnwood

Carlisle Street

Sheffield, S4

On September 24 it was reported in The Star that "all buses on the 52 and First’s 52a route will now be double-decker", with councillor Ben Curran being quoted in the same article that “I will be working closely with the operator and the Council to make sure that this is delivered from day one.” ("Major Sheffield bus route to get double decker service ", Sheffield Star, September 24).

How is Mr. Curran holding First to account on this because I note several single deck buses on the 52a route into Hilsborough every day.

If Mr. Curran is serious about wanting better bus services he needs to lobby the council to implement quality contracts for buses ASAP.