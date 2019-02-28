Your View: Bus travel

Just everyday laughs

Jayne Grayson

Sheffield

S35

The school holidays are expensive, cost you a arm and a leg and bus fares are another expense, it’s 80p a time for my son but I had to laugh at woman on bus today arguing with driver about the cost, as she explained she doesn't make the fares she just drives the bus take it up with the bus company.

Well it's too expensive to take my kids out when you have to factor in all the 80ps for six kids it's disgusting, we were all chuckling she wasn't giving up then one man shouted look love don't have all those kids then you wouldn't have to fork out all that money, he then said you should get a telly love, she shouted I have a telly so the older man said maybe you should watch it then. Just everyday laughs on the peasants transport, better than watching the telly.