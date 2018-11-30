Your View: Burglars

“I have lots of time on my hands”

Liam A Touhey

Sheffield

S6

I’ve been wanting to mention this for a long time, but I left it alone thinking one of the regular trivia experts, for instance E.B.Warris or one of his/her fans would mention it, unfortunately I can’t hold out any longer.

The topic is burglars, whenever a reporter writes an article about this subject they use photographs of a model made up to represent the burglar, it’s always a man in a ski mask, usually with his gloved hand holding the frame of a partially open window.

So far so good, now, unfortunately, I have a lot of time on my hands and I use a lot of it reading crime stories, in these stories the criminal wears gloves to avoid leaving his/her fingerprints at the scene of the crime. In the Star photographic illustrations the burglars always wear fingerless gloves. I rest my case.