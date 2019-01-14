Your View: Broken railings

Who is going to pay for the damage and how long before it gets sorted?
M Durkin
Sheffield
S10
I have just walked past this disgusting mess on Rustling Road.
I don’t know when it happened or who was responsible for it.
I should imagine it was a vehicle of some description.
Was it reported to the police?
Did they attend or wasn’t it serious enough for them to turn up?
If it was a car that was involved did anyone see the incident and take details and report it?
