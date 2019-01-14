Your View: Broken railings

Have your say

Who is going to pay for the damage and how long before it gets sorted?

M Durkin

Sheffield

S10

I have just walked past this disgusting mess on Rustling Road.

I don’t know when it happened or who was responsible for it.

I should imagine it was a vehicle of some description.

Was it reported to the police?

Did they attend or wasn’t it serious enough for them to turn up?

If it was a car that was involved did anyone see the incident and take details and report it?

Who is going to pay for the damage and how long before it gets sorted?