Your View: Bower Brothers

Try telling the family of those killed to turn the other cheek

PH Siddall

Brinsworth

S60

Having just read the load of tosh that John C Fowler has written I have had to take a very deep breath.

Not everyone brought up in a dysfunctional family do what the Bower brothers have done.

And don’t forget they were already on the run for a lot of criminal offences.

And as for Father forgive them they know what they do, how about the other one, an eye for an eye, a life for a life?