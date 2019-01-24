Your View: Blue Bins

The bins aren’t big enough

Ruth Grimsley

Oak Park, Sheffield

S10

Another blue bin day approaches, and more paper has gone into the black bin.

The council has said that something will be done to put an end to this bad and ridiculous state of affairs.

May I remind them, while they’re thinking about it, that no fewer than three problems have been identified with the current system:-

Stuff properly placed in them gets stuck

When full, the bins are top-heavy and easily toppled over, rendering them hazardous.

OK, SCC and Veolia, using the blue bins was worth a try, we thrifty Sheffielders can go with that: but now the system is known to be unsatisfactory, so please get a move on with rectifying it.