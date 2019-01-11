Your View: Blue Bins

Have your say

M Durkin

Sheffield

S10

Why won’t the council admit that they got it wrong with the blue bins?

They want us to recycle our waste but are unable to do the job properly.

Neil Townrow from the council says the vehicles that are used are designed to do the job but because of health and safety rules. This stops staff from manually removing items that are stuck.

Can he please explain why this is?

What happened to common sense? Surely if something is stuck what is wrong in trying to remove it?

As some people have said it’s a waste of time using the blue bin.

A reply from the council would be appreciated.