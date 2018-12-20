Your View: Blue bins

“Sheffield City Council and Veolia: you have now been put on notice”

Ruth Grimsley

Oak Park, Sheffield

S10

I’ve been heartened to learn that other householders are experiencing the same inadequacy of the blue bin as I am. Maybe the Council and Veolia will now take some notice.

May I take this opportunity of pointing out another problem with them. Since they taper downwards their centre of gravity is high when full of paper, ie., they are top heavy, and easily toppled over. There could well be accidents as a result.

OK, Sheffield City Council and Veolia: you have now been put on notice that the blue bins are a hazard. If someone has an accident with one of them as described, you’ll be looking at a writ. And you won’t have a defence to it.

As I always say, the time to be thinking about accidents is before they happen.